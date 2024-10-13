Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 83 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Entergy by 93.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $130.64 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

