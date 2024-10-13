Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 875 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GSK alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GSK shares. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.