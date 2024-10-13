Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after buying an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $2,323,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.77.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $165.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $166.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

