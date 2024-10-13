Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the second quarter worth $156,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $802.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1288 dividend. This is an increase from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.