Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.9 %

EA stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $119.92 and a one year high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.27 and a 200-day moving average of $138.64.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,957.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,270 shares of company stock worth $3,571,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

