Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $1,066,644.48 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $1,066,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,016,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,611,545.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ELVN opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $9,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

