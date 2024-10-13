ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.4 days.
ENN Energy Stock Down 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $10.32.
ENN Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ENN Energy
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.