Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $21.21. Ennis shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 42,454 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Ennis Stock Down 3.9 %

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $531.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ennis during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 97.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ennis in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

