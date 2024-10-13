Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.99.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $100.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.