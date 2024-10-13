Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.78, but opened at $40.71. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 1,052 shares.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.56 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,674.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leon Borck acquired 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $56,875.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,952.57. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,674.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,101 shares of company stock worth $1,351,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 890.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 104,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 94,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2,539.9% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 336,742 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 112.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.