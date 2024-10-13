Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $19,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,458,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,333,965,581.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total value of $18,049,000.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total value of $17,906,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total value of $17,464,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $17,168,000.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total value of $16,988,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $17,051,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $17,266,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $16,846,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $10,179,750.00.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $192.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.76.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

