Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $19,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,458,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,333,965,581.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total value of $18,049,000.00.
- On Friday, October 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total value of $17,906,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total value of $17,464,000.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $17,168,000.00.
- On Friday, September 27th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total value of $16,988,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $17,051,000.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $17,266,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $16,846,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $10,179,750.00.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $192.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.76.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
