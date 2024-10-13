Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 961.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 892.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $15,470,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,894,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,142,755.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $15,470,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,894,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,142,755.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock valued at $391,787,127. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

