Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Update

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 166.3% from the September 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Excellon Resources Stock Performance
Shares of EXNRF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.02. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
About Excellon Resources
