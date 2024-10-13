Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Update

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 166.3% from the September 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EXNRF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.02. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

About Excellon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.