Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 27.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $112.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.66. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $115.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

