F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in F5 during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 49.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,229.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,229.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at $26,436,087.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,871 shares of company stock worth $1,575,855. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $222.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.61. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.45 and a fifty-two week high of $224.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

