FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $1,749,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total value of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $456.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.20. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

