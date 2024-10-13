Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 673,496 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $11,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 335,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 324,958 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $36.66 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,464.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

