Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $86.75 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

