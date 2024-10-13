Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.15, but opened at $53.67. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 662,969 shares.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Up 5.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter valued at $185,228,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,565,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,071 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 3,549.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 24.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 531,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 62,759 shares during the period.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

