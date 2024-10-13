First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,192,000 after buying an additional 762,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 171,517 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after purchasing an additional 764,778 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,272,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.43 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

