Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $16.03. Flywire shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 52,746 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Flywire Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -149.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $60,488.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 620,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,119.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $60,488.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 620,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,119.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $31,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 273,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,246.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,124,000 after buying an additional 243,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Flywire by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

