Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period.

Shares of FLQL opened at $58.77 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

