FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 18,148 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 996.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,023.1% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 1,737,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $214,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,200 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 17,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,468.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock valued at $391,787,127. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.