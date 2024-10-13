GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,060 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $69.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $430,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at $17,125,895.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,932 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

