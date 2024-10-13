GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 553 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 451.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in NNN REIT by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NNN REIT by 95.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 40.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NNN REIT

In other NNN REIT news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,161.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.09. NNN REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $49.10.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 104.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

