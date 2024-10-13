GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 154.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 30.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT Price Performance

NYSE CXT opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.32. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 12.97%. Crane NXT’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

