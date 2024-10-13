GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $7,388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,669,000 after acquiring an additional 625,128 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. UGI’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

