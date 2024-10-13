GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 65.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $63.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $73.47.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.36%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

