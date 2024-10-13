GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after buying an additional 892,960 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 106.2% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 871,446 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 834,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 56.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,417,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 509,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,430,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 357,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SAN shares. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.