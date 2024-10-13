GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WPC opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.08%.

Several analysts have commented on WPC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

