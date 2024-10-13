GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WING opened at $403.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.19 and a 200 day moving average of $387.89. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.03 and a 52-week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.