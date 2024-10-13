GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 332 Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITOCY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ITOCHU in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 13.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.76. ITOCHU Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, analysts predict that ITOCHU Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

