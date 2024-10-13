GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.