GAMMA Investing LLC Has $130,000 Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $49.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

