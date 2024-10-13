GAMMA Investing LLC Has $134,000 Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,264,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 551.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,228,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,503 shares of company stock valued at $28,709,563 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.4 %

DoorDash stock opened at $149.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.51, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.53.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

