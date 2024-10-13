GAMMA Investing LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuidelOrtho

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,894,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,357,615.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,371,145 shares of company stock valued at $52,437,178. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.09.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.