GAMMA Investing LLC Has $154,000 Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $85.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,549.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

