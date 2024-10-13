GAMMA Investing LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,810,000 after purchasing an additional 215,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 911,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,422,000 after acquiring an additional 36,901 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 52.1% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,680,000 after acquiring an additional 122,017 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Matson by 18.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 43,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 126.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 134,092 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $137.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 10.41%. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $1,472,270.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,974 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,405.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $1,472,270.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,974 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,405.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total value of $1,031,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,787,878.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,180 shares of company stock worth $9,175,884 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

