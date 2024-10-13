GAMMA Investing LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 405.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,072,000 after buying an additional 21,468,000 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after buying an additional 1,802,367 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,902,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,603,000 after buying an additional 880,734 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

