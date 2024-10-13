GAMMA Investing LLC Has $167,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at NVR
In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,369.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
NVR Price Performance
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current year.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
