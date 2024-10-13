GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,979.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,946,288 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.98. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

