GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,283 shares of company stock worth $619,599 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $252.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

