GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in News were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 183.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 156.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 156,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 172.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. News Co. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

