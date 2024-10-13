GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 85,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,298.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.18%.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

