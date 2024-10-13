GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,612 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 713.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

VRRM opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

