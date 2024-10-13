GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after purchasing an additional 841,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $52,948,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $28,590,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 239,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 189,607 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,713,657.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,028.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,921 shares of company stock worth $5,942,296. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

