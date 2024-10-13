GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 449 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 147.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 98,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,522,000 after buying an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $195.03 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average is $206.86. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.