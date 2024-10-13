GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,626,000 after buying an additional 151,446 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,434,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,091,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $162.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day moving average is $145.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

