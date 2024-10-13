GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 885 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $100.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JXN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

