GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,604.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $223.49 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

